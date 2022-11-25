 
entertainment
Friday Nov 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry sold ‘royal vault of secrets’ for mysterious absence from 'The Crown'

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 25, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry has reportedly managed to snag a deal with Netflix and experts fear he sold Royal Family secrets for a plea deal for a ‘mysterious absence’.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield made this shocking admission while speaking to TalkTV presenter Cristo Foufas.

Ms Schofield began the conversation by asking, “Harry is mysteriously gone. So I take back what I said about him having no control."

In response Mr Foufas admitted, “He gets a line in the first episode and then… Harry doesn’t exist. She [Diana] could have just had one child because you don’t see him.”

Even Mr Jonathan Sacerdoti chimed in later on and admitted to Express UK, “I do wonder if one of the reasons that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven't taken a firm stand with Netflix by refusing to make their series is it didn't change that sort of approach towards The Crown.”

“I wonder if it might be some sort of arranged deal, spoken or unspoken that they have that will see them left alone in the crown if they provide their version of their story.”

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner embraces sis Kendall Jenner in adorable pics on Thanksgiving

Kylie Jenner embraces sis Kendall Jenner in adorable pics on Thanksgiving

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi ‘thankful’ for many things on Thanksgiving Day

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi ‘thankful’ for many things on Thanksgiving Day

Kim Kardashian ‘tired’ of being associated with Kanye West disgusting antics

Kim Kardashian ‘tired’ of being associated with Kanye West disgusting antics

Emma Corrin believes current Oscars categories are not ‘inclusive enough’

Emma Corrin believes current Oscars categories are not ‘inclusive enough’
Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden share their two cents on David Walliams' controversy

Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden share their two cents on David Walliams' controversy
Jonas Brothers deliver high-energy performance at Thanksgiving halftime show

Jonas Brothers deliver high-energy performance at Thanksgiving halftime show

Kate Middleton had Queen Elizabeth’s blessing for baby no. 4

Kate Middleton had Queen Elizabeth’s blessing for baby no. 4
‘Titanic’ star Billy Zane believes the blockbuster movie destroyed his career

‘Titanic’ star Billy Zane believes the blockbuster movie destroyed his career
Zayn Malik remembers Jimi Hendrix on 80th birthday, releases ‘Angel’ cover

Zayn Malik remembers Jimi Hendrix on 80th birthday, releases ‘Angel’ cover

Prince Harry ‘prepared to confront his past’ in upcoming book ‘Spare’

Prince Harry ‘prepared to confront his past’ in upcoming book ‘Spare’
Royal family set to welcome new baby: Monaco's Louis, wife Marie announce pregnancy

Royal family set to welcome new baby: Monaco's Louis, wife Marie announce pregnancy
Prince Harry, Prince William’s kids to end their feud this Christmas?

Prince Harry, Prince William’s kids to end their feud this Christmas?