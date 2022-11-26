India man arrested who murdered Australian woman

Rajwinder Singh (L) who murdered 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley (R).— NDTV

A Punjab-origin man from India, who murdered an Australian woman in 2018 because her dog would not stop barking at him, has been arrested, investigators told local media.

Rajwinder Singh, 38, told Delhi police that he visited Queensland's Wangetti Beach after a heated argument with his wife. He said that he was carrying some fruits and a kitchen knife.



There, he ran into 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley, a pharmacy worker who was walking her dog at the beach. The dog started barking at Singh which infuriated him. He argued with the woman, soon attacking and killing her, police said.

He allegedly buried Cordingley's body in the beach sand and left after tying the dog to a tree. Two days later, Singh fled the country despite having a job, wife and three children in Australia.

Singh, who hails from Buttar Kalan, Punjab, had been fleeing for four years since the murder in 2018. He was finally arrested on Friday by Delhi police.

The Australian authorities announced a reward of one million Australian dollars for the man's arrest, with Interpol issuing Red Corner Notice against him.