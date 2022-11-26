 
world
Saturday Nov 26 2022
By
Web Desk

India man arrested who murdered Australian woman

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 26, 2022

Rajwinder Singh (L) who murdered 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley (R).— NDTV
Rajwinder Singh (L) who murdered 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley (R).— NDTV

A Punjab-origin man from India, who murdered an Australian woman in 2018 because her dog would not stop barking at him, has been arrested, investigators told local media.

Rajwinder Singh, 38, told Delhi police that he visited Queensland's Wangetti Beach after a heated argument with his wife. He said that he was carrying some fruits and a kitchen knife.

There, he ran into 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley, a pharmacy worker who was walking her dog at the beach. The dog started barking at Singh which infuriated him. He argued with the woman, soon attacking and killing her, police said.

He allegedly buried Cordingley's body in the beach sand and left after tying the dog to a tree. Two days later, Singh fled the country despite having a job, wife and three children in Australia.

Singh, who hails from Buttar Kalan, Punjab, had been fleeing for four years since the murder in 2018. He was finally arrested on Friday by Delhi police. 

The Australian authorities announced a reward of one million Australian dollars for the man's arrest, with Interpol issuing Red Corner Notice against him.

More From World:

India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs
India police claims rats ate 500 kilos of confiscated marijuana

India police claims rats ate 500 kilos of confiscated marijuana
Taiwan votes in local elections amid tensions with China

Taiwan votes in local elections amid tensions with China
Huge COVID protests erupt in China's Xinjiang after deadly fire

Huge COVID protests erupt in China's Xinjiang after deadly fire
US bans Huawei, ZTE equipment sales, citing national security risk

US bans Huawei, ZTE equipment sales, citing national security risk
Freezing Ukraine gradually restores power after Russian strikes on grid

Freezing Ukraine gradually restores power after Russian strikes on grid
Two dead as Saudi storm closes schools, cuts main road to Makkah

Two dead as Saudi storm closes schools, cuts main road to Makkah
Ukraine leadership can 'end suffering' by meeting Russian demands: Kremlin

Ukraine leadership can 'end suffering' by meeting Russian demands: Kremlin
Teenager in India arrested for proposing to 13-year-old girl on social media

Teenager in India arrested for proposing to 13-year-old girl on social media
WATCH: Indonesia boy, 6, rescued from quake rubble after two days

WATCH: Indonesia boy, 6, rescued from quake rubble after two days
Ukrainians suffer in cold, darkness as president implores UN to punish Russia

Ukrainians suffer in cold, darkness as president implores UN to punish Russia
China COVID infections hit record as economic outlook darkens

China COVID infections hit record as economic outlook darkens