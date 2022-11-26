Ashley Roberts sizzles in shimmering metallic dress: Photos

Ashley Roberts cut a stylish figure as she attended the Gay Times Honours sponsored by Meta Quest at Magazine London on Friday.

The Pussycat Dolls singer, 41, gave a glimpse at her perfectly toned body as she wore a metallic pink and purple dress that featured a plunging neckline and cut-out detail at the front.

Heart FM regular Ashley put on a daring display with a sheer shimmering skirt as she led the star-studded guest list.

She was looking gorgeous in a bright pink coat with structured shoulders over her arms and added a few inches to her stature with metallic pink heels to match the rest of her attire

The pop star struck a number of poses as she arrived at the bash, ensuring onlookers got a full view of her outfit.