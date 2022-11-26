 
sports
Saturday Nov 26 2022
Reuters

Mbappe brace sends France through to last 16 after 2-1 win over Denmark

Saturday Nov 26, 2022

France’s defender #04 Raphael Varane looks at the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group D football match between France and Denmark at Stadium 974 in Doha on November 26, 2022. — AFP
  • France thrash Tunisia 1-0 in their Group D clash. 
  • France top group on six points, three ahead of Australia. 
  • France become the first team to qualify for the knockout stage.

DOHA: Kylian Mbappe scored twice to send champions France into the last 16 of the World Cup as they beat Denmark 2-1 in their Group D clash at the 974 Stadium on Saturday, making them the first side to qualify for the knockout stage.

France top the group with six points, three ahead of Australia, who beat Tunisia 1-0 earlier in the day, with the Danes and the Tunisians both on one point.

France take on Tunisia and Denmark meet the Socceroos in the final round on Wednesday.

A tight, tense first half saw France enjoy the better chances as Adrien Rabiot went close with a header and the Danes were forced into a number of last-ditch blocks to keep their clean sheet intact.

It was not too last and Mbappe put the French ahead in the 61st minute, crowning a superb high-speed French counter with a bouncing first-time finish from Theo Hernandez's clever pull-back.

Always a danger from set pieces, Andreas Christensen put the Danes level seven minutes later, stealing in behind the defence and stooping to head home.

Neither side seemed content with a draw and Rabiot fired a spectacular volley over in the 80th minute, and a minute later substitute Martin Braithwaite fired a first-time effort of his own just wide of the near post.

The game looked set to end in a stalemate until Mbappe popped up in the 86th minute at the far post to cushion home an Antoine Griezmann cross from close range to restore the lead to send the travelling French fans into raptures.

Denmark threw everything forward looking for a second equaliser, leaving acres of space at the back, but their late attacks against a side they beat twice in the recent Nations League campaign lacked precision and the French held on for the win that put them through. 

