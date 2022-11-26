King Charles seen sharing close bond with Prince Andrew and Edward in this photo

Queen Elizabeth II's three sons, King Charles III, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, used to spend and celebrate the most of their family moments together in the past.

One of the sweetest moments of three brothers was captured in the following picture, which was taken at Edward's wedding day in 1999.



In adorable throwback picture, Prince Edward can be seen making his way to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle alongside his brothers, Charles and Andrew, on his wedding day to Sophie Rhys Jones in June 1999.



The royal siblings grew incredibly close. Charles and Anne were 12 and 10 respectively when Prince Andrew was born in 1960 and were often pictured entertaining their baby brother. Prince Edward arrived four years later and despite the age gap, he has a close bond with his older siblings.

The Duke of York stepped away from royal duties and public life earlier this year due to his sex case with Virginia Giuffre and association with the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

On the other hand, King Charles is reportedly facing backlash for keeping the Duke of Edinburg title for himself instead of giving it to Prince Edward.