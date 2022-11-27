 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Dwayne Johnson: 'Back in early teens we didn't have enough money for Thanksgiving'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

Dwayne Johnson: Back in early teens we didnt have enough money for Thanksgiving
Dwayne Johnson: 'Back in early teens we didn't have enough money for Thanksgiving'

Dwayne Johnson opened up about his feelings on Thanksgiving by remembering the struggling days of his life.

The Mummy star revealed the cause why he and his mother often get choked up about the holiday.

"Back in my early teens, we had a few rough Thanksgiving where we would pray in hopes that another family would invite us over to eat because we didn't have enough money for a Thanksgiving spread," Johnson wrote.

"Things are much different these days ????????, but my mom and I will never forget those times," he added. "Which is why it's impossible for her to speak about our blessings without getting very emotional."

Johnson posted moments of his Thanksgiving meal on Instagram as the actor spent the holiday with his wife, Lauren Hashian, their two daughters, his mother, Ata Johnson, and other family and friends.

The 50-year-old shared posts by posting a video of the Thanksgiving spread on the dining table over Iz's rendition of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" and his gratitude to the chefs who prepared the meal.

"We went around the table praising [family chef @chefputtie] and our staff - and when we got to my mom (as always), it's very hard for her to talk about the blessings of Thanksgiving without crying," he said. "Hope all of you out there, and your families had a blessed one as well ????❤️"


More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez meets BLACKPINK backstage during 'Born Pink' tour

Selena Gomez meets BLACKPINK backstage during 'Born Pink' tour

Netflix’s Top 10 global Top 25 Movies & 25 TV Series

Netflix’s Top 10 global Top 25 Movies & 25 TV Series
Bambi is turning into 'vicious killing machine' in new horror film

Bambi is turning into 'vicious killing machine' in new horror film
Ryan Coogler reacts to 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' success

Ryan Coogler reacts to 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' success
Every memorable character from Netflix 'Wednesday' unveiled

Every memorable character from Netflix 'Wednesday' unveiled
Elon Musk thinks ‘The Simpsons’ predicted his Twitter Takeover

Elon Musk thinks ‘The Simpsons’ predicted his Twitter Takeover
Queen knew Prince Philip wanted distance: 'Would go weeks without seeing him'

Queen knew Prince Philip wanted distance: 'Would go weeks without seeing him'
Taylor Russell reveals what they really ate during 'Bones and All' gory scenes

Taylor Russell reveals what they really ate during 'Bones and All' gory scenes

Queen told 'everybody' about love for Meghan Markle: 'Wanted her to feel welcomed'

Queen told 'everybody' about love for Meghan Markle: 'Wanted her to feel welcomed'
Queen believed Prince Harry had 'perhaps a little' love overdose on Meghan Markle

Queen believed Prince Harry had 'perhaps a little' love overdose on Meghan Markle