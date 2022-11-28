 
entertainment
Monday Nov 28 2022
Princess Beatrice thinks Mike Tindall is the ‘greatest’ despite ‘I’m a Celeb’ exit

Monday Nov 28, 2022

Princess Beatrice shared her thoughts about Mike Tindall, the husband of her cousin Zara Tindall, getting voted out of the UK reality show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, over the weekend.

Mike, the husband of Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall, took part in the reality show to much surprise from royal enthusiasts this year, and over the weekend took part in the famous cyclone challenge on the show, after which he was eliminated.

Taking to Twitter to react to Mike’s exit, 34-year-old Princess Beatrice tweeted: “He is just the greatest @miketindall.”

The tweet was met with adoring fans who shared just how gutted they were to see Mike exiting the show, with one fan writing: “I am gutted he hasn’t won or become second. But what a lovely guy he is!”

“Your cousin Zara is a very lucky lady to have him in her life. Was great seeing him from the start. Lovely surprise of Zara turning up cos most thought she wouldn’t be there & still in UK,” the user continued.

Another fan echoed: “He really is a top guy, disappointed really thought he would win, anyway he can now spend a lovely time with Zara.”

Zara also made a brief appearance as she was seen waiting to greet her husband as he walked back over the bridge; the pair then shared a hug and Mike was heard telling Zara, “I missed you so much!”

