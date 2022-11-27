 
sports
Sunday Nov 27 2022
By
Reuters

Morocco stun Belgium to claim long-awaited World Cup win

By
Reuters

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group F - Belgium v Morocco - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 27, 2022, Moroccos Romain Saiss celebrates after the match. — Reuters
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group F - Belgium v Morocco - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 27, 2022, Morocco's Romain Saiss celebrates after the match. — Reuters

  • Sabiri, Aboukhlal earn Morocco their first World Cup victory in 24 years.
  • Morocco upset hugely disappointing Belgium side 2-0 in Group F.
  • Morocco substitute Sabiri broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute.

DOHA: Substitutes Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal earned Morocco their first World Cup victory in 24 years as they upset a hugely disappointing Belgium side 2-0 in World Cup Group F on Sunday.

The Morocco fans gave the match a vintage World Cup feel in a boiling atmosphere at the Al Thumama Stadium and Sabiri curled a wide free-kick past Thibaut Courtois before Aboukhlal netted in stoppage time to put Morocco top of Group F with four points, one ahead of Belgium.

It was Morocco's first win at a World Cup since they beat Scotland in 1998. They left the 2018 tournament with a single point.

Belgium, who had scraped a 1-0 win over Canada in their opening game, again looked a pale shadow of the team who finished third in 2018 and climbed to second in the world rankings. They must now battle for a last-16 spot against Croatia.

The Red Devils' poor display even forced coach Roberto Martinez to send Romelu Lukaku on for the last 10 minutes in a desperate attempt to salvage a point, even though the burly striker had been struggling with a hamstring problem.

Croatia, who have a point from their draw with Morocco, play Canada in the other Group F game later on Sunday.

In a lively start, Morocco looked happy to sit and wait amid the deafening whistles of their fans, although bouts of intense pressing led to a couple of dangerous counter-attacks with Hakim Ziyech the main threat.

As Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne struggled to find his range and Eden Hazard remained largely ineffective, Morocco looked safe.

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group F - Belgium v Morocco - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 27, 2022 Morocco fans celebrate after the match. — Reuters
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group F - Belgium v Morocco - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 27, 2022 Morocco fans celebrate after the match. — Reuters

Courtois was beaten for the first time in the tournament when Ziyech fired a free kick into the pack and it bounced past the keeper at the near post on the stroke of halftime.

Romain Saiss, however, was marginally offside and referee Carlos Ramos ruled the goal out after a VAR review as the Besiktas defender was obstructing Courtois' view.

Morocco started to fancy their chances and were more on the attack with Sofiane Boufal's shot from just inside the box going just wide after the break.

Belgium were out of sorts and Martinez sent Youri Tielemans and Dries Mertens on to replace Amadou Onana and Eden Hazard.

Mertens had an immediate impact, forcing El Kajoui, who stood in minutes before kickoff for Yassine Bounou, into a superb save with a fierce shot.

Morocco substitute Sabiri broke the deadlock in the 73rd with an angled free-kick similar to the one that led to the ruled-out goal in the first half, as Courtois could only fumble the ball into the net.

Saiss was also in the way, but onside this time, and Morocco defended tooth and nail until they found another opening, with Aboukhlal clipping Ziyech's cross into the roof of the net as the stadium boiled over.

More From Sports:

UAE to be Afghanistan's 'home' for next five years

UAE to be Afghanistan's 'home' for next five years
Tennis star Sania Mirza stuns in aubergine-hued desi outfit

Tennis star Sania Mirza stuns in aubergine-hued desi outfit
Pakistan’s fastest woman sprinter eyes glory at international competitions

Pakistan’s fastest woman sprinter eyes glory at international competitions
Costa Rica stun Japan with late Fuller winner

Costa Rica stun Japan with late Fuller winner
Pakistan cricketer Shan Masood to tie the knot on January 21

Pakistan cricketer Shan Masood to tie the knot on January 21
Pak vs Eng: England touchdown in Islamabad for first Test series since 2005

Pak vs Eng: England touchdown in Islamabad for first Test series since 2005
Messi keeps World Cup dream alive with magic strike against Mexico

Messi keeps World Cup dream alive with magic strike against Mexico
Scaloni calls for calm after Messi magic at World Cup

Scaloni calls for calm after Messi magic at World Cup
Mbappe brace sends France through to last 16 after 2-1 win over Denmark

Mbappe brace sends France through to last 16 after 2-1 win over Denmark
Poland near World Cup last 16 after stunning Saudi Arabia 2-0

Poland near World Cup last 16 after stunning Saudi Arabia 2-0
Azhar Ali struck by ball on head ahead of Pak-Eng Test series

Azhar Ali struck by ball on head ahead of Pak-Eng Test series
'Never felt energy like that': Kohli recalls heroic win against Pakistan

'Never felt energy like that': Kohli recalls heroic win against Pakistan