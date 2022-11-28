Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘desperate’ to win over royals as cash fears rise

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently ‘desperate’ to win back favor from the Royal Family as their cash flows are beginning to dwindle.



Inside sources close to the Globe brought this shocking admission to light just recently.

The unnamed insider began everything by weighing in on the implications of being cut off by family and addressed the couple’s desires to stay connected to the royal clout.

The insider believes, “To be formally cut off would be detrimental to Harry and Meghan – both personally and financially.”

Plus “They know very well that few, if any, of these megamillion-dollar deals would have happened if it weren't for their ties to the British monarchy.”

This comes amid rumors that Prince Harry is already on damage control since Queen Elizabeth’s passing and has “had second thoughts and has been editing certain portions deemed too harsh in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death.”