 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 29 2022
By
Web Desk

James Whale battling terminal cancer, says 'next year I won't be here’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 29, 2022

James Whale battling terminal cancer, says next year I wont be here’
James Whale battling terminal cancer, says 'next year I won't be here’

TalkTV and talkRADIO presenter James Whale has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

James gave a heartbreaking speech on Monday night in which he detailed battling cancer.

James, 71, has cancer of the brain, spine, kidney, and lungs and said: 'I know a lot of you won't like me, but this time next year I won't be here. I have terminal cancer.'

'As you might be able to hear, I am having chemotherapy which makes it harder for me to breathe, but I'm OK. Don't worry.'

James was talking on stage at the British Curry Awards and referenced his good friend Enam Ali MBE who died in July after a two-year battle with cancer.

James continued: 'I am in my 70s now and I just want to say don't waste your time on stupid things that don't matter.

He attended the event with his wife Nadine Talbot-Brown  complementing each other in navy blue ensembles.

More From Entertainment:

Julia Fox subtly showers support on Kim Kardashian amid Balenciaga scandal

Julia Fox subtly showers support on Kim Kardashian amid Balenciaga scandal
‘Babylon’ trailer: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie film to release on THIS date

‘Babylon’ trailer: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie film to release on THIS date
Jennifer Lopez reveals new album is inspired by Ben Affleck reunion: ‘True love does exist’

Jennifer Lopez reveals new album is inspired by Ben Affleck reunion: ‘True love does exist’
‘The Crown’ star Dominic West bears striking resemblance to King Charles in military uniform

‘The Crown’ star Dominic West bears striking resemblance to King Charles in military uniform
Kate Middleton’s US visit leaves Meghan Markle worried

Kate Middleton’s US visit leaves Meghan Markle worried
Adele, Rich Paul are getting married?

Adele, Rich Paul are getting married?
Ireland Baldwin reacts to Johnny Depp daughter Lily-Rose nepotism remarks

Ireland Baldwin reacts to Johnny Depp daughter Lily-Rose nepotism remarks
Watch: BLACKPINK's Rose protects Lisa from crowd at airport

Watch: BLACKPINK's Rose protects Lisa from crowd at airport
Victoria Beckham showcases incredible figure in green bodysuit as she poses for sizzling snaps

Victoria Beckham showcases incredible figure in green bodysuit as she poses for sizzling snaps
'Wednesday': Netflix discloses reason why Jenna Ortega's does not blink

'Wednesday': Netflix discloses reason why Jenna Ortega's does not blink
Scarlett Johansson to headline Amazon limited show 'Just Cause'

Scarlett Johansson to headline Amazon limited show 'Just Cause'
Disney CEO Iger makes profitable streaming a priority

Disney CEO Iger makes profitable streaming a priority