Netflix upcoming Polish series 'Dead End': Trailer, Relase date and many more

Netflix upcoming Poliish series 'Dead End': Trailer, Relase date and many more

Netflix's upcoming Polish serie Dead End is set to premiere on December 1, 2022.



However, the streaming giant has not confirmed whether the series will be released on English Dub or not.

The upcoming dark-comedy thriller is directed by Grzegorz Jaroszuk and Jakub Piatek directed.

Dead End tale revolves around a group of strangers who accidentally take their car stashed with millions.

The starring cast of the series includes Jasmina Polak, Juliusz Chrzastowski, Anna Ilczuk, Michal Sikorski, Lukasz Garlicki, Maja Wolska, and Mateusz Krol.

The trailer of the series was released on November 3, 2022, on the streaming giant official YouTube page for Poland 'Netflix Polska'.

Check out the trailer:



