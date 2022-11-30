 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix upcoming Polish series 'Dead End': Trailer, Relase date and many more

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 30, 2022

Netflix upcoming Poliish series Dead End: Trailer, Relase date and many more
Netflix upcoming Poliish series 'Dead End': Trailer, Relase date and many more

Netflix's upcoming Polish serie Dead End  is set to premiere on December 1, 2022.

However, the streaming giant has not confirmed whether the series will be released on English Dub or not.

The upcoming dark-comedy thriller is directed by Grzegorz Jaroszuk and Jakub Piatek directed.

Dead End tale revolves around a group of strangers who accidentally take their car stashed with millions.

The starring cast of the series includes Jasmina Polak, Juliusz Chrzastowski, Anna Ilczuk, Michal Sikorski, Lukasz Garlicki, Maja Wolska, and Mateusz Krol.

The trailer of the series was released on November 3, 2022, on the streaming giant official YouTube page for Poland 'Netflix Polska'.

Check out the trailer:


More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles fans spot his lookalike at Qatar World Cup tournament

Harry Styles fans spot his lookalike at Qatar World Cup tournament

King Charles honours former tennis player Emma Raducanu with MBE

King Charles honours former tennis player Emma Raducanu with MBE
Pete Davidson sees long-term potential in budding romance with Emily Ratajkowski

Pete Davidson sees long-term potential in budding romance with Emily Ratajkowski
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s docu-series gets release date

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s docu-series gets release date
Prince Harry 'terrified' of losing wife: 'Meghan gets what Meghan wants'

Prince Harry 'terrified' of losing wife: 'Meghan gets what Meghan wants'
Pete Davidson mother ‘really excited’ to meet Emily Ratajkowski

Pete Davidson mother ‘really excited’ to meet Emily Ratajkowski
Mnet Asian Music Awards announces winner's list for 2022

Mnet Asian Music Awards announces winner's list for 2022
BLACKPINK 'Ice Cream' surpasses 800M views on YouTube

BLACKPINK 'Ice Cream' surpasses 800M views on YouTube
Miley Cyrus thrilled on mom Tish new romance with Dominic Purcell

Miley Cyrus thrilled on mom Tish new romance with Dominic Purcell
Meghan Markle playing 'jigsaw puzzle' with her life to fuel 'gossip mags'

Meghan Markle playing 'jigsaw puzzle' with her life to fuel 'gossip mags'