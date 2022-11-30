Kanye West exits interview amid pressed on 'Jewish media' claim

Kanye West walked off the set of Youtuber Tim Pool after the interviewer pressed Ye on his anti-Semitic views.

According to Rolling Stones, the Donda hitmaker defended his stance on the recent media backlash over his anti-Semitic tirades, saying, "I just got to go to the heart of this antisemite claim."

However, when Pool started questioning Ye's views, the rapper threatened to leave the set.

"I feel like it's a setup … I'm going to walk the (expletive) off the show if I'm having to talk about, 'You can't say Jewish people did it,' when every sensible person knows — that Jon Stewart knows — what happened to me, and they took it to far."



Pool followed up by telling Ye he agreed that "they have been extremely unfair," which prompted West to ask what the host meant by "they." Ye added, "We can't say who they is?" appearing to refer to his earlier antisemitic comments that Jewish people controlled the media.



Pool clarified, saying, "Corporate press. I don't use the word as the way, I guess, you guys use."

"It is them, though, isn't it?" Fuentes pressed.

"No, it's not," Pool answered.

"What do you mean it's not?" Ye shot back. He then stood up and stormed out of the podcast studio, prompting Yiannopoulos and Fuentes to follo his lead. "He's gone," Pool continued as the three left. "I'll say it right now, You guys want to bring that stuff up, and then think we're not gonna have a conversation?"