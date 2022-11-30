Prince William crowned TikTok ‘King’ ahead of King Charles coronation

Prince of Wales, Prince William has been crowned as TikTok ‘King’ ahead of his visit to US for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony.



Prince William joined the social media platform to create more excitement ahead of the awards ceremony in Boston, US on December 2.

The post, shared on the Earthshot Prize's brand-new TikTok account, has garnered thousands of views and likes shortly after it was shared.

The video was posted with the caption: “Together, we will make the impossible possible and repair our planet this decade.”

In the video, the Prince can be heard saying, “The Earthshot Prize is going to…” with a smile, and placing his phone on the floor before pretending to step on it to transition the video to text reading, “Boston, this Friday, 2nd of December”.



Shortly after the video was shared, fans branded Prince William "King" of TikTok.

One fan commented: “William the king of TikTok transitions!”

