Meghan Markle is sprinting to chase her dreams as ambitions get exposed

Meghan Markle’s plans for a more politically inclined future has just been brought to light.



All of this has been brought to light by Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell.

According to a report by Slingo Mr Burell admitted, “I’ve always said Meghan has her eye on a bigger gain; this isn’t the bigger gain” as “I’ve always said she has had her eye on politics” and “she is trying everything she can to make as much money as she can to support their lifestyle.”

Even right now, “Again, they are going against the royal family’s wishes. Queen Elizabeth specifically said ‘do not use your royal titles for commercial gain’ and that is exactly what they are doing.”

To make matters worse, “They are making up their own rules as they go along.”

All in all the philosophy seems to be “As long as they can make money they will try everything.