Matty Healy struggles to move on as Taylor Swift's new album revives past romance

Matty Healy is finding it hard to focus on his new romance with model Gabbriette Bechtel as Taylor Swift’s new album has renewed attention on their brief relationship.



According to Us Weekly, the 1975 frontman has moved on from the Anti-Hero hitmaker but the release of The Tortured Poets Department makes it harder for the musician.

“Matty’s uncomfortable with the renewed attention on his relationship [with Taylor] — especially because he’s [with someone] new,” they said of Healy, who dated Swift following her split from Joe Alwyn.

While Swifties thought the singer’s new album would focus on her six-year romance and split from the Conversations with Friends star, they were surprised to find clues referring to her fling with Healy.

However, a source has previously revealed to the publication that Healy still thinks “very highly” of the popstar even though he was nervous “what she might have said on the album.”

They said Healy “couldn’t be happier” about the album turned out, before adding that his family was concerned for his reputation before the album release.

“Matty has struggled with life in the public eye, and he’s been doing really well, but the last thing that he needs is for every Swiftie in the world to think he’s a villain.”

Following the release of the highly anticipated album, Healy was asked about his take on the diss tracks, to which he told Entertainment Tonight, “I haven’t really listened to that much of it, but I’m sure it’s good.”