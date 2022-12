Hundreds of people waited to see Kate Middleton and Prince William in the rain as the royal couple arrived on an official visit to the US.

"Crowd has grown to hundreds.This is only a section of the crowd gathered in this downpour. They’re waiting out the storm to see the Prince William and Princess Kat," said a commentator.



William and Kate are known as the Prince and Princess of Wales following the death of Queen Elizabeth at the age of 96.