Tom Holland, Zendaya to hide engagement until '5-year anniversary?'

Tom Holland and Zendaya are reportedly moving forward in their romance.

Amid the news of their engagement, the couple is trending on Twitter.

More than 16000 fans on a social media platform Pop Hive are manifesting the couple's marriage.

"Tom Holland and Zendaya are reportedly engaged!" one announced.

"Tom is gonna be Mr. Zendaya now," another added.

"This is great news. So happy for them," replied another to the entirely unconfirmed news. "Wow such amazing news," added one more.



A fourth quipped: "Not that I believe this, but Tom and Zendaya are the type to get engaged, married, and not acknowledge anything until their 5-year anniversary."



This comes after US Weekly reported that the love birds are looking to settle down.

"They’re both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together," they noted.

