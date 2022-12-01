 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Tom Holland, Zendaya to hide engagement until '5-year anniversary?'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 01, 2022

Tom Holland and Zendaya are reportedly moving forward in their romance.

Amid the news of their engagement, the couple is trending on Twitter.

More than 16000 fans on a social media platform Pop Hive are manifesting the couple's marriage.

"Tom Holland and Zendaya are reportedly engaged!" one announced.

"Tom is gonna be Mr. Zendaya now," another added.

"This is great news. So happy for them," replied another to the entirely unconfirmed news. "Wow such amazing news," added one more.

A fourth quipped: "Not that I believe this, but Tom and Zendaya are the type to get engaged, married, and not acknowledge anything until their 5-year anniversary."

This comes after US Weekly reported that the love birds are looking to settle down.

"They’re both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together," they noted.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian rejects Balenciaga new campaign amid children row

Kim Kardashian rejects Balenciaga new campaign amid children row
Prince Harry and Meghan's bid to overshadow Kate and William's US visit foiled?

Prince Harry and Meghan's bid to overshadow Kate and William's US visit foiled?

Prince William, Kate, in US for visit overshadowed by new race row

Prince William, Kate, in US for visit overshadowed by new race row
Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift are named Spotify’s most-streamed artists of 2022

Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift are named Spotify’s most-streamed artists of 2022
Louis Theroux expresses his desire to interview Elon Musk

Louis Theroux expresses his desire to interview Elon Musk
Aaron Carter’s twin sister Angel nominates herself as administrator of his estate

Aaron Carter’s twin sister Angel nominates herself as administrator of his estate
Rita Ora speaks out being the ‘other woman’ in Jay Z and Beyonce’s relationship

Rita Ora speaks out being the ‘other woman’ in Jay Z and Beyonce’s relationship
Brendan Fraser notes his ‘autistic’ son has inspired his character in The Whale

Brendan Fraser notes his ‘autistic’ son has inspired his character in The Whale
Meghan Markle breaks her silence on joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Here's why

Meghan Markle breaks her silence on joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Here's why
Rita Ora gives a peek into a postage stamp featuring her face on 32nd birthday: Pics

Rita Ora gives a peek into a postage stamp featuring her face on 32nd birthday: Pics
Hundreds of Americans gather to see Kate Middleton and Prince William in rain

Hundreds of Americans gather to see Kate Middleton and Prince William in rain

Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie dies at 79

Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie dies at 79