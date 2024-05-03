Prince Harry yearning to give Princess Charlotte a birthday hug upon UK return?

Prince Harry will not be able to give his niece Princess Charlotte a birthday hug as her father Prince William would not allow it, claimed an expert.



According to royal commentator Helena Chard, the Duke of Sussex would not be able to meet his nieces and nephews, including Prince George and Prince Louis.

Speaking on GB News, Chard discussed how lovely it would be if Harry were to meet the Royal kids given that Kate Middleton is “still undergoing treatment” for cancer.

"I don't think he will meet Princess Charlotte, but he will meet King Charles. It's a fairly flying visit,” the expert said.

"Prince Harry is obviously coming over for the Invictus Games service of Thanksgiving. That's one of the things we can applaud him for, the sporting event. And he'll be doing a reading as well,” she added.

Chard expressed hope for a reconciliation between Harry and William and Kate, saying it would be “wonderful” if they could put aside their differences and reunite during his upcoming visit to the UK.

"Wouldn't it be lovely if Princess Charlotte could have a lovely hug from her uncle Harry? But it's not going to happen. There's no way that Prince William will allow that,” she said.

"Especially at the moment, with Princess Catherine still undergoing treatment."