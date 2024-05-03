Prince Harry final goodbye is ‘for good' despite King Charles' health woes

Prince Harry final goodbye is ‘for good' despite King Charles' health woes

Prince Harry has seemingly bid his final goodbye to the Royal Family already, according to experts.

Claims regarding the possibility of a return to royal duties has been referenced by commentator Tom Quinn.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent interviews with The Mirror.

During that chat he referenced the chances of Prince Harry’s offer of help being accepted by the Royal Family.

It also comes around the same time “Harry is scheduled to speak at St Paul’s Cathedral in London on May 8 to mark the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games.”

In the eyes of Mr Quinn since, “The Games were founded by Harry when he was still a working royal so pressure isn’t being brought to bear to make him give it up now.”

“But even if Harry begged to be allowed back to help out - even if his father King Charles became so ill he was unable to carry out his duties - whatever happens, the call to help will never go out to Montecito. Making the US his primary residence is Harry’s final goodbye,” he added before signing off.