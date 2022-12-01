 
Thursday Dec 01 2022
Kate Middleton pays stunning tribute to Diana at first US visit in 8 years

Thursday Dec 01, 2022

Kate Middleton paid a stunning tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana as she kicked off her first US visit in eight years with husband Prince William on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

The Princess of Wales chose special jewellery as she landed in Boston and stepped out at the Logan International Airport; she was seen wearing a pair of especially stunning sapphire and diamond earrings that once belonged to the late Princess Diana.

The special earrings feature a two-tiered flower design in shades of blue sapphire and silver glimmering diamonds.

As per The Sun, the earrings were a favourite choice of Prince William’s beloved mother Diana, who wore the earrings to several major events, including the 1996 Met Gala.

Royal fans were also quick to spot Kate’s sweet tribute to Diana, with one taking to Twitter to write: “Didn’t Kate look gorgeous in that McQueen suit and those stunning earrings of Diana’s? She’s so naturally elegant.”

One other said: “Catherine, Princess of Wales wore these sapphire and diamond drop earrings that belonged to the last Princess of Wales – Kate’s late mother-in-law Diana, the people’s Princess. Some say Kate’s coming into her own & could inherit Diana’s title of People’s Princess.” 

