Thursday Dec 01 2022
Selena Gomez explains she was 'nervous' to release her documentary: Find out why

Thursday Dec 01, 2022

Selena Gomez recently shared that she was hesitant to release her new documentary titled Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

On Wednesday, the Heart Wants What It Wants hit-maker attended an FYC screening of her Apple TV+ docuseries along with her director Alek Keshishian.

After the screening, a Q&A session was also held in which the Getaway actress spoke up about her docuseries which gave a peek into Gomez’s mental health and lupus diagnosis over last six years.

During the session, Gomez opened up about the release of the documentary to hosts Benji Pasek and Justin Paul, saying, she was “so nervous” to show herself to the world.

“I'm just so nervous. Because I have the platform I have, it's kind of like I'm sacrificing myself a little bit for a greater purpose,” stated the 30-year-old singer.

The songstress confessed, “I don't want that to sound dramatic, but I almost wasn't going to.”

However, Gomez mentioned that after watching an audience response at a “test screening”, she decided to do it.

“I was like, 'OK, if I can just do that for one person, imagine what it could do.' Eventually I just kind of went for it. I just said, 'Yes’,” she added.

Meanwhile, Gomez docuseries, which was released on November 2, garnered positive reception from her fans and critics as well.

