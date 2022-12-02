 
Friday Dec 02 2022
Elton John to headline Glastonbury next summer in final UK tour

London: Elton John will bring the curtain down on his final UK tour with a debut performance at Glastonbury next June, organisers of the legendary music festival said Friday.

The 75-year-old singer-songwriter has played his last US gigs as part of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" world tour, which is due to end in Stockholm on July 8.

Prior to that, he will headline the closing Sunday slot at Glastonbury in southwest England on June 25, according to Emily Eavis, whose father Michael started the British event in 1970.

"This will be the final UK show of Elton´s last ever tour, so we will be closing the festival and marking this huge moment in both of our histories with the mother of all send-offs," she said.

"We are so very happy to finally bring the Rocket Man to Worthy Farm!"

At this year´s Glastonbury, Paul McCartney, 80, became the festival´s oldest headliner. He rolled back the years with a set of Beatles classics, aided by cameos from Bruce Springsteen and Dave Grohl. (AFP)

