Friday Dec 02 2022
'Emancipation' producer receives flak for showing off photo of enslaved man at premiere

Friday Dec 02, 2022

Emancipation producer Joey McFarland turned heads as he walked the red carpet at the film’s premiere holding a gripping photograph that inspired the movie.

McFarland attended the premier - held in Los Angeles on Wednesday - with a picture of ‘Whipped Peter’ that inspired the movie.

Will Smith plays the character of Peter, who is brutally whipped while he is held as a slave on a Louisiana plantation, and decides to take a chance in escaping the plantation.

While talking to Variety, McFarland revealed that he has the original photo of Whipped Peter with him “right now”.

“I have the photo, this is the original photograph from 1863. I wanted a piece of Peter to be here tonight,” he said.

McFarland also noted that he has collected this photo so that he can ‘donate’ the picture “for educational purposes” after he dies.

However, netizens didn’t like McFarland holding that photo at the premiere and called him out for owning the original picture.

“I genuinely hope @JoeyMcFarland realizes how utterly inappropriate this is. I won't hold my breath but wtf are you doing with this picture in your pocket? Please make better life choices,” one social media user wrote.

Another added, “Oh my god. Joey McFarland THIS IS NOT YOURS TO OWN OR HAVE A PIECE OF. And do some goddamn self-reflection after you return it because this is beyond disgusting.”

Emancipation released in theatres on Friday, December 2, 2022. The film will be available for streaming on Apple TV+ on Dec. 9.

