Friday Dec 02 2022
Friday Dec 02, 2022

Katie Price staying STRONG amid messy break-up with Carl Woods

Katie Price is giving a strong message amid her messy breakup with Carl Woods.

The former model 44, has shared a cryptic message about 'strong women' after her ex-fiancé Carl Woods reportedly released a recording allegedly of her talking about drug use.

Katie took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday evening to share a defiant message about women 'moving forwards' with their 'heads held high'.

Her post came hours after Carl allegedly threatened to leak more scandalous audio recordings after he reportedly released a clip where Katie allegedly spoke about drug use.

Katie and her on-off fiance Carl, 34, split over cheating accusations, with Katie confirming their separation last week and she then reportedly said she was single on a boozy night out in London.

Amid the messy break-up, Katie shared a cryptic post appearing to address the reported audio recordings, referring to 'strong women' being 'forged through the challenges of life'.

She uploaded a black-and-white picture of a woman wearing a fringed helmet, with words about women going 'through the storm' written over the top.

The post read: 'Strong women aren't simply born. We are forged through the challenges of life.

'With each challenge we grow mentally and emotionally. We move forward with our head held high and a strength that can not be denied.

'A woman who's been through the storm and survived. We are warriors!'

It comes after Carl allegedly threatened to leak a series of scandalous audio recordings, after reportedly releasing a clip allegedly of Katie talking about drug use.

