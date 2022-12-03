Nick Carter opened up about 'emotional' tribute to late brother Aaron Carter

Nick Carter opened up about 'emotional' tribute to Aaron Carter

Nick Carter shared that it was tough for him to get on stage after his brother's passing.

The Backstreet Boys were due to perform at London’s O2 Arena the next day when the news broke that Nick's younger brother, Aaron Carter, passed away in his California home on November 5th, 2022.

BSB honoured their bandmate's younger brother, Aaron Carter, with a touching tribute by playing No Place as photos of the siblings played onscreen.

“It was very emotional for me, having my guys with me. That night, it was tough to get up on stage,” the 42-year-old popstar recalled to Extra! December 2 of the Sunday, November 6th concert, via HollywoodLife.

“There’s the old saying, ‘The show must go on.’ That’s been with us for years, but that night, I didn’t know what to expect, I didn’t know what was going to come from it, getting on that stage,” he continued. “Getting the reaction from the fans, it was definitely comforting, and it meant a lot to me.”

Nick had broken down into tears as Kevin Richardson spoke to the crowd on the band’s behalf. Meanwhile, A.J. McLean, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough comforted a sobbing Nick.

“Tonight we got a little bit of heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday.” the 51-year-old singer began in his speech.

“We just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize that Nick’s little brother, Aaron Carter, passed away yesterday at 34 years old. He was a part of our family and we thank you guys for all the love and all the well wishes and all the support.”

They dedicated their next song, Breathe, to the late singer.

On Aaron’s passing, Nick wrote on his Instagram post that despite the ‘complicated’ relationship, he still loved his brother. He also shared a carousel of memories.