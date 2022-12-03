Kate Middleton, Prince William BTS photos of rehearsal win hearts

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s behind the scenes photos, rehearsing at the MGM Music Hall for the Earthshot Prize ceremony, have left the royal fans swooning.



The Prince and Princess of Wales shared the photos on their official Twitter and Instagram handles.

The royal couple shared the adorable photos with caption, “Less than 12 hours to showtime” with hashtag ‘#EarthshotBoston2022.”

Prince William and Kate arrived in United States on Wednesday for their first visit in eight years. It is their first overseas excursion since the death of Queen Elizabeth in September.

The trip is the royal couple´s first one overseas since the 40-year-old William became heir to the throne in September, when his father succeeded Queen Elizabeth II to become King Charles III.

