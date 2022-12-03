Records tumble in Rawalpindi Test as runs keep coming on flat pitch

Imam-ul-Haq celebrates after completing his hundred- Photo:PCB

Imam, Abdullah score highest opening stand for Pakistan in Test

First time openers from both team score tons in same Test

Crawley, Duckett had scored centuries in England's first innings

RAWALPINDI: The batters rewrote cricket record books in the opening Test match between Pakistan and England as the flat Rawalpindi pitch helped them score tons after tons and so far six centuries have been scored in the first three days.

Pakistani openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique completed their centuries today chasing a mammoth England total of 657 runs.



The pair broke the record for the highest opening stand for Pakistan in Test cricket with their 225-run partnership versus England. Imam-ul-Haq scored 121 and Abdullah Shafique 114 in the record-breaking partnership.

The record was previously held by Mohsin Hassan and Shoaib Muhammad for their 173-run opening partnership against England in 1984.

Another unique record was made after the Pakistani pair's centuries, as it is the first time in test history that both openers from both teams have scored hundreds in the first innings of a test match.

English openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett had also scored hundreds in the first innings. Crawley scored 122, while Duckett was dismissed after scoring 107.

The English batter provided their team with a 233-run opening stand. England scored a total of 657 runs in their first innings.