Saturday Dec 03 2022
Bhumi Pednekar is happy about her character in Govinda Naam Mera

Saturday Dec 03, 2022

Bhumi Padnekar is glad with her dialogue delivery in Govinda Naam Mera
Bhumi Padnekar's character will be delivering a lot of hilarious dialogues in Govinda Naam Mera and the best part about her character is that it has broken norms of B-town by giving a female lead the major funny dialogues.

Talking about which, Bhumi said, "I honestly have loved delivering the punches in the film and I have to admit that I have been given some of the most hilarious punchlines by Shashank (Khaitan, the director). What I love the most about my dialoguebaazi (punchy dialogues) in 'Govinda Naam Mera' is that they are from the heroine's side and that's refreshing for a romantic comedy in the Hindi film industry because traditionally only heroes used to get all the great dialogues in a genre like this and make people laugh."

Praising Karan Johar, she further said, "I'm glad that my producer Karan Johar and my director Shashank Khaitan thought of subverting the norm and empowering a girl to deliver some of the most cracking dialogues that I have seen on screen in recent times. Gauri Waghmare is literally one of my most favourite characters that I have played on screen."

She also mentioned that her character is equal to a man and constantly reminds audience that gender doesn’t make her inferior. She is still in charge of her decisions. 

