Saturday Dec 03 2022
M Muzamil Asif

Kandhkot’s ‘junior Bumrah’ eyes slot in national team

M Muzamil Asif

Saturday Dec 03, 2022

Kandhkot’s Mansoor Hussain Dahani, 13, who has a similar bowling style to renowned Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, eyes slot in the national team.

The 13-year-old budding cricketer Mansoor, with dreams of becoming a professional cricketer, often comes to Karachi to play cricket due to the lack of facilities in his home city.

Talking to GeoSuper.com, the 'junior Bumrah' said his bowling action is natural and he does not copy any Indian cricketer.

"It's my natural action," said Mansoor, who belongs to Dahani cast which rose to fame after pacer Shahnawaz Dahani came to the limelight in cricket circles.

"I got happy when my brother, also a professional cricketer, told me that my action is similar to Bumrah. It gave me confidence but I try to stick to my natural style," the youngster said.

Bumrah's yorkers

The young ambitious cricketer does not copy Bumrah but has the potential to bowl yorkers like the Indian bowler.

"Yes, I bowl yorkers like him. Also, I bowl with a new ball. I watched his videos as soon as I got to know about the similarities in our bowling action. I tried to learn from him by watching his videos and it helped me a lot," the teenager shared.

To a query about meeting Shahnawaz, the youngster said he would love it. "Just our cast is the same, otherwise we don't know Shahnawaz bhai personally," disclosed Mansoor.

"Yes, I would love to meet him someday. I get much confidence from him as he is also Dahani and representing Pakistan. I will also try my best to one day represent Pakistan," a determined kid added.

Mansoor aims big and wants to follow the process to enter big-stage cricket. "I work really hard to improve my skills. I wish to go at a higher level. My aim is to play in Pakistan Junior League (PJL), Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Pakistan team," he concluded.

