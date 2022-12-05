Pak vs Eng: Blow to England as Liam Livingstone ruled out of series due to knee injury

England's Liam Livingstone plays a shot during the second day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi on December 2, 2022. — AFP

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone will no longer be available for selection during the ongoing Test series with Pakistan after he sustained a knee injury during the opening match, Espncricinfo reported Monday.



The all-rounder was among one the debutants in the English side in the first Test. As per the cricket website, Livingstone had jarred his knee while he was fielding during day two of the match.

The publication reported that the all-rounder was ruled out after a scan revealed the extent of the damage. He is expected to return to the UK on Tuesday and begin a rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the ECB and the Lancashire medical teams.

England is yet to announce a replacement for Livingstone.

The English side, which is touring Pakistan for a Test series for the first time since 2005, has set a 343-run target for Pakistan.

On Day 4, England made a bold declaration and used short-ball bowling tactics to great effect to stay on course for a comprehensive victory.

Pakistan are currently 92/3 and require more than 250 runs to win.

A day earlier, England declared their second innings on 264-7 to set Pakistan an improbable victory target of 343 with four sessions to go.

On a docile pitch where seven batsmen smashed hundreds, England's pace attack bent their backs and diligently pursued a short-ball strategy to dent Pakistan's top order.

The home side finished the penultimate day on 80-2, and were 263 behind their target at the close of day 4.

In its first innings, Pakistan were bowled out for 579 in reply to England's first-innings 657.

Off-spinner Will Jacks claimed 6-161 in his debut test on a flat track where the spinners also had to toil for success.

England were rattled early in their second innings with Naseem Shah in the thick of things.

Naseem dismissed Ben Duckett, one of four century-makers in England's first innings, for a first-ball duck with the second delivery of the innings.

The fast bowler spilled a return catch from Zak Crawley, then on 18, but took a neat catch at deep backward square when Mohammad Ali bounced out Ollie Pope for 15.

Crawley followed his first-innings hundred with 50.

Root made 73 before Zahid struck twice in the same over, also accounting for England skipper Ben Stokes who fell for a three-ball duck.

Harry Brook, who top-scored for England with 153 in the first innings, hammered 87 off 65 balls before Naseem bowled him through the gate and Stokes declared immediately.

Stokes, an enforcer with the ball, combined with Ollie Robinson to dent Pakistan's top order.

Robinson removed Abdullah Shafique for six and, two balls later, forced Azhar to retire hurt.

Stokes sent groans across the stadium in the next over with a bouncer, which Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who made four, could only tickle through to wicketkeeper Pope.