 
sports
Monday Dec 05 2022
By
Abdul Majid Bhatti

Batting coach, PCB officials reach Multan to ensure a good pitch for second Test

By
Abdul Majid Bhatti

Monday Dec 05, 2022


Pakistan batting coach Muhammad Yousuf — via @TheRealPCB
Pakistan batting coach Muhammad Yousuf — via @TheRealPCB
  • Muhammad Yousuf reached Multan on Sunday, Chief Selector to reach today
  • Ramiz Raja orders to ensure a quality pitch for second test
  • Rawalpindi pitch was criticised for being too flat 

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan batting coach Mohammad Yousuf and PCB officers, on PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja's orders, travelled to Multan ahead of the second Test against England, to ensure a quality pitch is curated for the game.

The Rawalpindi pitch, where the first Test is being played on, was criticised for being too flat.

The batting coach reacheed Multan on Sunday to monitor the preparation of the pitch for the second Test match against England. Muhammad Yousuf had been missing from the Pakistan dugout since the last two days.

A PCB spokesperson told Geo News that the batting coach and other officials reached Multan on PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja's directions. Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim is also expected to reach Multan today.

Raja wants to ensure a quality pitch for the second Test, he added.

The spokesperson added that the pitch curator Agha Zahid would prepare the pitch in consultation with the PCB officials and the batting coach

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja had said he was "not happy at all" over the state of the pitch, which he admitted was "not a great advert" for Test cricket.

"We live in the dark ages of pitches in Pakistan," he told reporters, adding, "it´s embarrassing for us, especially if you have a cricketer as chairman."

Earleir in March, 1,187 runs were scored for the loss of just 14 wickets as Pakistan and Australia played out a tame draw on the same Rawalpindi wicket.

The pitch was awarded a demerit point by International Cricket Council match referee Ranjan Madugalle, who termed the pitch 'below average'.

A venue can be banned for 12 months if it accumulates five demerit points over a period of five years.

It must be noted that England plundered runs on a lifeless wicket in Rawalpindi in the first innings. The visitors were finally all out for 657 — including a record 506 from the first day Thursday — with four batsmen scoring centuries off the hapless Pakistan bowling.

In reply, three Pakistan batter scored centuries as the home side posted 579 in their first innings.

In the second innings, England batted a run-rate of over seven to set Pakistan a daunting target of 343 runs. 

More From Sports:

Pak vs Eng: Saud Shakeel hits 50 as Pakistan chase down tempting England Test target

Pak vs Eng: Saud Shakeel hits 50 as Pakistan chase down tempting England Test target
'He'll come home': Pele's daughters reassure fans of ill football icon

'He'll come home': Pele's daughters reassure fans of ill football icon
Pak vs Eng: Blow to England as Liam Livingstone ruled out of series due to knee injury

Pak vs Eng: Blow to England as Liam Livingstone ruled out of series due to knee injury
No Sania Mirza: Shoaib Malik posts adorable father-son moment on Instagram

No Sania Mirza: Shoaib Malik posts adorable father-son moment on Instagram
Pak vs Eng: Ex-COAS Bajwa watches Rawalpindi Test in stadium

Pak vs Eng: Ex-COAS Bajwa watches Rawalpindi Test in stadium
Pak vs Eng: Azhar Ali fit to bat in Rawalpindi Test, says PCB

Pak vs Eng: Azhar Ali fit to bat in Rawalpindi Test, says PCB
'Ruthless' England surge past Senegal 3-0 to set up France quarter-final

'Ruthless' England surge past Senegal 3-0 to set up France quarter-final
Pak vs Eng: Haris Rauf to miss second Test, Shaheen Shah Afridi ruled out of New Zealand series

Pak vs Eng: Haris Rauf to miss second Test, Shaheen Shah Afridi ruled out of New Zealand series
Record Giroud, sublime Mbappe send France into quarter-finals with Poland win

Record Giroud, sublime Mbappe send France into quarter-finals with Poland win
Pak vs Eng: England 'not scared of losing', says Collingwood

Pak vs Eng: England 'not scared of losing', says Collingwood
Bangladesh stun India after Mehidy heroics

Bangladesh stun India after Mehidy heroics
After 10-year hiatus, Pakistan all set to take part in int'l racing event

After 10-year hiatus, Pakistan all set to take part in int'l racing event