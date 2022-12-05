Batting coach, PCB officials reach Multan to ensure a good pitch for second Test





Pakistan batting coach Muhammad Yousuf — via @TheRealPCB

Muhammad Yousuf reached Multan on Sunday, Chief Selector to reach today

Ramiz Raja orders to ensure a quality pitch for second test

Rawalpindi pitch was criticised for being too flat



RAWALPINDI: Pakistan batting coach Mohammad Yousuf and PCB officers, on PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja's orders, travelled to Multan ahead of the second Test against England, to ensure a quality pitch is curated for the game.

The Rawalpindi pitch, where the first Test is being played on, was criticised for being too flat.

The batting coach reacheed Multan on Sunday to monitor the preparation of the pitch for the second Test match against England. Muhammad Yousuf had been missing from the Pakistan dugout since the last two days.

A PCB spokesperson told Geo News that the batting coach and other officials reached Multan on PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja's directions. Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim is also expected to reach Multan today.

Raja wants to ensure a quality pitch for the second Test, he added.

The spokesperson added that the pitch curator Agha Zahid would prepare the pitch in consultation with the PCB officials and the batting coach.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja had said he was "not happy at all" over the state of the pitch, which he admitted was "not a great advert" for Test cricket.

"We live in the dark ages of pitches in Pakistan," he told reporters, adding, "it´s embarrassing for us, especially if you have a cricketer as chairman."

Earleir in March, 1,187 runs were scored for the loss of just 14 wickets as Pakistan and Australia played out a tame draw on the same Rawalpindi wicket.

The pitch was awarded a demerit point by International Cricket Council match referee Ranjan Madugalle, who termed the pitch 'below average'.

A venue can be banned for 12 months if it accumulates five demerit points over a period of five years.

It must be noted that England plundered runs on a lifeless wicket in Rawalpindi in the first innings. The visitors were finally all out for 657 — including a record 506 from the first day Thursday — with four batsmen scoring centuries off the hapless Pakistan bowling.

In reply, three Pakistan batter scored centuries as the home side posted 579 in their first innings.

In the second innings, England batted a run-rate of over seven to set Pakistan a daunting target of 343 runs.