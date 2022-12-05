 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle SLAMMED over ‘money making’ plans after Megxit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘money making’ plans after leaving the royal family in 2020’s Megxit are being slammed by a royal expert, who suggested that the couple’s pursuit of money is often the ‘forgotten’ aspect of their bitter exit.

Royal expert Daniela Elser, writing in her column for News AU, shared her thoughts on recent reports from The Sun that the Duke of Sussex often called his father, King Charles, to ‘beg’ for money.

According to Elser, money was always the ‘forgotten’ reason behind Prince Harry and Meghan’s departure from the royal family.

Noting the couple’s multi-million-dollar deals with Netflix, Spotify, and Penguin Random House, as well as their expensive lifestyle involving flashy wardrobes and polo ponies, Elser wrote: “Oh sure, it’s the allegations of institutional racism and a cruel indifference to their mental health woes that get all the attention when it comes to the ‘why’ of Megxit.”

She added, “… A number of reports have also suggested that money might be the Pete Best, aka the forgotten Beatle, of this story.”

Elser also listed the couple’s many money-making ventures in the US to slam them over allegedly asking King Charles for money.

She wrote: “While no one knows the exact figure, estimates have put the total at upwards of $245 million… In short, when it came to their new life in the US, it was definitely a case of ‘for richer.’ So, again: Where has all the money gone?” 

