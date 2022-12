England’s players celebrate after their victory at the end of the fifth and final day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. — AFP

Cricket fans are satisfied with the performance of the Green Shirts despite a 74-run defeat at the hands of England in the opening Test of the three-match series in Rawalpindi today.

England thrashed the home side by 74 runs in the Rawalpindi Test today, to take a 1-0 lead in the Test series.

Fans took to Twitter to express their emotions after the first Test of the three-match series.

Here's what they have to say:

Taking to Twitter, a user wrote, “Winning or losing is part of the game.”