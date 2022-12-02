Pakistan's head of mission in Kabul survives assassination bid

The national flag hoisted at Pakistan's embassy in Kabul. — Facebook/File

KABUL: A security guard got injured while saving Pakistan's head of mission at the embassy in Afghanistan's capital during an attempted assassination attack, Geo News reported Friday.

The attack took place while the head of mission was on a walk and was saved by the security guard deployed for his protection, sources told Geo News.

It has been learnt through sources that the guard was injured after taking the three bullets in his chest and has been shifted to a medical facility.

When the incident happened, there was no activity in the Pakistani Embassy due to weekly off.

The head of mission and other officials are being called back to Pakistan temporarily, the sources said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack deeming it dastardly and lauded the guard for saving the life of Pakistan's head of mission.

"Salute to brave security guard, who took bullet to save his life," he wrote in his tweet.

The premier extended prayers for the guard’s swift recovery demanding an “immediate investigation and action against perpetrators of the heinous act”.



Earlier in the day, the Consulate General of Pakistan Kandahar’s official account was hacked and immediately recovered, as per the consulate’s tweet.

“Official account of Consulate General of Pakistan Kandahar was hacked a while ago which was immediately recovered,” the consulate tweeted.

It added that unsolicited tweets have been deleted while the matter has been reported to Twitter.

“The Consulate offers sincere apologies for any inconvenience this may have caused. The matter is being reported to Twitter,” the consulate added.