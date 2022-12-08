Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘fully understand’ Lilibet, Archie’s hold power?

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just addressed the real reason they show some pictures of their children, despite demanding privacy.



This insight has been brought to light in the couple’s newly released docuseries titled Harry & Meghan.

During the course of episode one, Meghan sat down to discuss the power and role her kids play in the future of ‘such a historical family’.

She was even quoted saying, “We’ve been really conscious of protecting our kids as best as we can and also understanding the role that they play in this really historical family.”

At that point, Prince Harry also chimed in with his thoughts and admitted, “As a dad, and as parents, I think consent is a really key piece to this. That if you have children, it should be your consent as to what you share.”