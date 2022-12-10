 
Saturday Dec 10 2022
Scott Disick still 'regrets' the 'way he handled' Kourtney Kardashian love

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

Scott Disick is trying to learn from his mistakes after letting Kourtney Kardashian go.

The reality TV star is upset over Kourtney's marriage to Travis Barker and is trying to move on from the past, an insiders tells Entertainment Tonight.

"Scott will always have regrets about how he treated Kourtney and handled their relationship."

"He is focusing on moving on, accepting his faults, and trying to learn from his mistakes," they added.

"The Kardashians still talk to him almost all the time and they see each other relatively frequently. It isn't a toxic situation for anyone in the family," the insider continued.

Meanwhile, the father-of-three is trying to give a priority to his mental health as he takes a step back from the public eye.

"Scott's break up and past issues with Kourtney and his parents' deaths have deeply affected him.

"Although it didn't always show up in a negative way, there are things he's constantly had to battle and live with that don't go away overnight," a source told US Weekly.

