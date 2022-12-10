 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 10 2022
Margot Robbie criticised for improvising Brad Pitt scene: ‘Is that not assault?’

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

Margot Robbie landed in hot waters after she revealed in a recent interview that she improvised a kissing scene with Brad Pitt in Babylon.

The Suicide Squad star was slammed on internet as social media users said that impromptu scene would be considered “assault” if she were a male actor.

During an interview with E! News, Robbie said that she took the opportunity to steal a kiss from the Bullet Train actor during one of the scenes.

“That wasn’t in the script,” shared the actor, “but I thought, ‘When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I’m just going to go for it.’”

"Man would get canceled for the same thing," a user wrote as per a report by Newsweek while another asked, "Is that not assault?"

"Now imagine if this was the other way around," another user said as one noted, "Why, in this political climate, would you share this information with us?" 

