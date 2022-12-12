 
entertainment
Lily Collins sparks feud rumours as she refuses interview with Emily in Paris cast

Lily Collins has ignited rumours that she is not on good terms with the cast of her hit Netflix show Emily in Paris by refusing to sit down for an interview with them.

The Love, Rosie star allegedly declined a group interview with Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, Camille Razat and Lucien Laviscount ahead of the season 3 premiere.

An anonymous user revealed on celebrity gossip blogger DeuxMoi, "I was interviewing them — Lucas, Mindy, Camille and Lucien all did interviews and seemed buddy/buddy and like a tight cast."

"But Lily refused to do interviews which I found kind of weird,” it added. "And they weren't premiering anything like there wasn't a time crunch or reason why she couldn't do interviews. She just didn't want to."

Another user commented on the site, "I noticed Ashley Park (Mindy), Samuel Arnold (Julia) and Lucas Bravo (Hot Chef) were extremely close in S1, all over each other stories and even roomies."

"But in S2 it was disappointing to see no social media interaction between Mindy and Lucas. Which makes me think something has transpired but unsure of what.

“From Ashley's gram she is very close and supportive of the rest of the cast though,” the message read.

