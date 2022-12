A representative image. -File

SSGC consumers to get gas for 8 hours a day.

Gas supply won't be completely shut for the rest of the day: SSGC spokesperson

Conusmers say this is worst loadshedding in Sindh.

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced a schedule for gas supply in Sindh during which the consumers will get supply from 6-9am, 12-2pm, and 6-9pm, a company spokesperson said Monday.

The SSGC official said that the gas supply would not be cut off completely for the rest of the day. The SSGC will ensure supply in the above-mentioned eight hours as per the government directives, he added.