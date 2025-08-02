Imran says 'CM Gandapur should resign' if he can't restore peace in KP

This image shows the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan (right) along with CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur. — AFP/File

Jail reinstates PTI founder’s books, newspapers access.

PTI founder speaks to children for one hour.

He says expired NICOP preventing children's jail visit.



RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has criticised Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, suggesting that he should resign if he fails to maintain law and order in the province, according to sources.

“If Ali Amin Gandapur cannot restore peace, he should step down,” the PTI founder was quoted as saying by sources, who spoke to Geo News on Saturday.

He further remarked that if Gandapur is unable to resolve governance issues, someone else should be given a chance.

Pakistan witnessed a surge in terror activities, particularly in its Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan provinces, since the return of Taliban rulers in Afghanistan in 2021.

At least 476 incidents of terrorism were reported across KP during the first seven months of 2025, according to a police report obtained by Geo News.

The province-wide wave of violence left 121 civilians dead and 301 others injured. In the line of duty, 66 police personnel embraced martyrdom and 90 sustained injuries.

The report also noted that 10 Levies personnel were martyred and 8 injured, while the Frontier Corps (FC) lost 48 personnel with another 109 wounded. Overall, 55 members of other security forces were martyred and 112 injured during the same period.

Privileges reinstated

Meanwhile, sources added that the PTI founder's jail privileges have been reinstated, including access to books and newspapers. Additionally, he was allowed a one-hour phone conversation with his children on the previous day.

He reportedly told prison officials that his children are welcome to visit him. However, he learned during the phone call that their National Identity Cards for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOPs) had expired.

Imran, as per sources, said he had never asked his children to come to Pakistan for political protests.

Khan's sister, Aleema Khan, had announced that PTI founder's sons — Suleiman Khan and Kasim Khan would be taking part in August protest, which would be staged for the ex-premier's release.

Later, reports emerged that Khan barred his children — who resided in the United Kingdom — from travelling to Pakistan and partaking in any political activity.

However, soon after such reports surfaced, the party rubbished them, stating that there's no doubt that Suleman (28) and Kasim (26) would visit Pakistan for their father.

The 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been behind bars since August 2023 after he was booked in multiple cases ranging from corruption to terrorism since his ouster from power via the opposition's no-trust motion in April 2022.

According to the sources today, the PTI founder also disapproved of his sister Aleema's recent remarks about Mishal Yousafzai becoming a senator, calling them unnecessary and advising her to refrain from political commentary.

'Imran's sons have applied for NICOP'

Earlier in the day, Aleema that the former prime minister's sons have applied for NICOP — the identity card issued to Pakistani citizens residing outside the country and allowing visa-free entry.

"The PTI founder's sons have applied for NICOP and visa," Aleema said while speaking to the media, adding that possess NICOP, but it had since then been lost.

Expanding on the youngsters' visa issue, Aleema said that had the tracking number for their application despite the fact that the people at the embassy were saying that they had not received any application.

"A friend called the ambassador and said that permission has to be taken from the Ministry of Interior. I told him that whoever takes permission, take it from [Interior Minister] Mohsin Naqvi."

"Yesterday, a news surfaced that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would be issuing the visa and not the Ministry of Interior," Aleema said, adding that the ambassador was now not answering any queries.