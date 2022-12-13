Dua Lipa invited to next summer's Hay Festival

Dua Lipa has been invited to next summer's Hay Festival alongside author Margaret Atwood and The Proclaimers and for sure it’s a proud moment for her.

The Sweetest Pie singer 27, who also gave the keynote speech at this year's Booker Prize ceremony, will record her podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service, at the 36th edition of the literary event in Hay-on-Wye, Wales.

Speaking to Olympian Mo Farah, Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy, and Trevor Noah as part of her interview series, on Monday, she confirmed her appearance.

Dua revealed: 'I have wanted to explore the bookshops of Hay and experience the literary atmosphere of the Hay Festival for such a long time.

'So I'm thrilled that I will be there next year to share stories on stage and off with some of my favourite authors, and to soak up the inspiration alongside my fellow book-lovers.'

Dua will be joined by two-time Booker Prize winner Margaret, 83, who will tell the audience about her short story collection, Old Babes In The Wood.

Her works, The Handmaid's Tale and Alias Grace have been turned into critically acclaimed TV series.



Elsewhere, Scottish rock duo The Proclaimers will give a performance as part of the music, comedy, and spoken word events.

Broadcaster Sir Michael Parkinson, 87, will share his sports writing in My Sporting Life: Memories, Moments, And Declarations.

The full Hay Festival 2023 programme will be revealed in early spring with the event will taking place from May 25 to June 4 and general sale tickets in the sale from 12pm on December 16.



