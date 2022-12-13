No one wants Afghanistan to become terrorists’ launching pad: FM Bilawal

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaks in an interview to Indonesian television channel on December 13, 2022. — Screengrab/Twitter/@MediaCellPPP

Foreign minister reiterates need for peace in Afghanistan.

"Pakistanis and Afghans will remain neighbours," minister says.

Bilawal praises Khar's "productive" engagements in Kabul.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Tuesday reiterated his stance on a peaceful, progressive, and prosperous Afghanistan insisting that no one wants it to become a "hotbed or launching pad of terrorists attacks" in the region or elsewhere.

"We are hopeful the one-year-old Afghan interim government will not only address the issue of terrorism but also provide security because that’s a fundamental prerequisite for peace and prosperity,” FM Bilawal said in an interview with an Indonesian television channel.



The foreign minister's statement comes two days after the Afghan border forces opened unprovoked and indiscriminate fire at the civilian area in Balochistan's Chaman. The attack claimed the lives of six civilians and injured 17 more.

Despite the tense situation at Pakistan's western borders, FM Bilawal said that Pakistanis and Afghans were neighbours and would remain neighbours. He added it was in Pakistan’s interests that there should be peace in Afghanistan.

The minister maintained that a stable and prosperous country would not have to be worried about the massive exodus of refugees, terrorism, and the associated threats. FM Bilawal hoped that regional stability would also create economic opportunities for the people of Pakistan and the Afghans.

He also highlighted the role of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar's recent day-long visit to Kabul in November to meet the country's interim government headed by the Taliban.

The foreign minister said that Khar held "productive and meaningful engagements" with the Afghan interim government authorities over a host of issues, most importantly terrorism.



A high-level delegation headed by the state minister held talks with Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Mutaqqi as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) called off their months-long ceasefire with Pakistan.



Emphasising that the Afghan people's lives constantly headlined around war and conflict, he urged the world to engage with them in a meaningful way and highlighted the exhaustion of its generations with regard to their traumatic experiences.



FM Bilawal also underlined the need for global support and engagement for Afghans.

Bilateral ties with Indonesia

The foreign minister stressed upon enhanced bilateral economic cooperation between Pakistan and Indonesia in diverse fields pointing toward the large scope of cooperation between the two Muslim countries.

He spoke about the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed for setting up a joint ministerial commission, adding the economic and bilateral ties between the two countries had more potential which required to be unlocked.

“I believe the sky is the limit and a lot can be changed,” he said, expressing keenness to enhance bilateral economic cooperation and people-to-people contacts among citizens of both nations.

The minister observed that both countries had already been cooperating at multilateral fora including OIC, ASEAN, UN, G77 and other global bodies.

Commenting on combating terrorism, FM Bilawal said that both Pakistan and Indonesia could learn from each other’s experiences. He offered to work together over issues including hatred, division, extremism and terrorism, which give rise to Islamophobia internationally.

Iterating on his commitment to women’s empowerment and education opportunities, the minister said that Pakistan will continue advocating such causes internationally reminding that the country was the first Muslim nation where a woman served as a prime minister.