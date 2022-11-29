Pakistani officials hold talks with Afghan minister after TTP calls off ceasefire

Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar welcomed by Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Mutaqqi ahead of delegation-level talks. -FO

Hina Rabbani Khar will hold political dialogue with Afghan government.

She will reaffirm Pakistan's continued commitment to peace.

If talks go well, the MoS could pave the way for FM Bilawal's visit.

A high-level delegation headed by State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar is in Kabul to hold talks with Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Mutaqqi as the TTP called off their months-long ceasefire with Pakistan.

Khar arrived in Kabul Tuesday on a day-long visit during which she discussed matters of bilateral importance with Amir Khan Mutaqqi focusing on political consultations between the two governments.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Afghanistan Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq was also present.

Earlier on her arrival in the Afghan capital, Khar was received at the airport by Afghanistan's Deputy Minister for Economy Abdul Latif Nazari and the Pakistan embassy’s Head of Mission in Kabul Ubaid-ur-Rahman Nizamani.



According to a Foreign Office statement issued ahead of the visit, Hina Rabbani Khar will hold talks on bilateral relations, including cooperation in the areas of education, trade and investment, regional connectivity, people-to-people contacts, and matters related to regional security.

It said that she will also reaffirm Pakistan’s continued commitment and support for all efforts aimed at strengthening peace and enhancing prosperity in Afghanistan.

“As a friend and neighbour of Afghanistan, Pakistan will reaffirm its abiding solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, in particular through its efforts to ease the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and to create real opportunities for the economic prosperity of Afghan men, women, and children,” the FO had said.

TTP calls off ceasefire

Announcing the end of the ceasefire, the TTP leadership cited the latest military operation against their fighters in the Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a reason.

According to a report published in The News, Pakistani militants had become active in southern parts of KP and particularly in South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan.

The government had to postpone the polio campaign in Lakki Marwat district on Monday due to frequent attacks by the militants on police and operation launched against them.

Several rounds of talks were held with the Taliban leaders in Afghanistan to find an amicable solution to the years-long armed conflict.

Religious leaders and tribal leaders were also involved and sent to Kabul to persuade the Pakistani Taliban to soften their demands.

The militants had lately withdrawn from certain demands but they wanted the government to restore the previous status of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) and their armed return to Pakistan.