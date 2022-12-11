 
pakistan
Sunday Dec 11 2022
Six martyred, 17 injured in cross-border firing from Afghanistan

Army soldiers stand guard during a temporary closure of the Friendship Gate crossing point at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman on September 2, 2021. — Reuters
  • ISPR says Afghan border forces attacked civilian population.
  • Pakistani troops responded effectively, says military's media wing
  • Afghan authorities asked to take strict action to avoid such incidents.

RAWALPINDI: Using heavy weapons, the Afghan border forces opened unprovoked and indiscriminate fire at the civilian area in Balochistan's Chaman city resulting in the martyrdom of six people and injuries to 17 others, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Sunday.

According to the military’s media wing, the Afghan border forces used artillery and mortar in the attack.

The ISPR said that Pakistan’s troops at the border gave a befitting albeit measured response against the uncalled-for aggression, but avoided targeting innocent civilians in the area.

The statement added the Pakistani border forces have also approached Afghan authorities in Kabul to highlight the severity of the situation and demanded strict action to avoid any such recurrence of the incident in future.

