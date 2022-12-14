 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Jonathan Majors: 'Iron Man is the best'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 14, 2022

Jonathan Majors: Iron Man is the best
Jonathan Majors: 'Iron Man is the best'

The new villain of Marvel, Jonathan Majors, as Kang the Conqueror, opened up on his favourite films in MCU.

During an interview with Cinepop, the 33-year-old revealed his top 3 films in the Marvel universe, starting from, "The first Iron Man is probably the best... ok, I can do top three. Black Panther, one, and Avengers: Endgame."

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige also opened up about Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror in Phase 5.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Feige said. "It's amazing, and I told him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

"What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is," the Marvel Studios President added. "Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him."

Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror is set to appear in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on 17 Feb 2023 

More From Entertainment:

Tory Lanez offered Megan Thee Stallion $1m over shooting, court hears

Tory Lanez offered Megan Thee Stallion $1m over shooting, court hears
Kate Middleton, Prince William garner ‘love and respect’ being ‘focused on duties’

Kate Middleton, Prince William garner ‘love and respect’ being ‘focused on duties’
BTS members pose for pictures as Jin leaves for military duty

BTS members pose for pictures as Jin leaves for military duty
Shakira ‘hopes to reciprocate all the love and affection’

Shakira ‘hopes to reciprocate all the love and affection’
'Westworld' days are numbered on HBO Max, WarnerMedia decides

'Westworld' days are numbered on HBO Max, WarnerMedia decides
Emily Ratajkowski enjoys with DJ Orazio as Pete Davidson romance heats up

Emily Ratajkowski enjoys with DJ Orazio as Pete Davidson romance heats up
Meghan Markle’s accusations are ‘death by a thousand cuts’

Meghan Markle’s accusations are ‘death by a thousand cuts’
Olivia Wilde told to boycott Golden Globes for shameful snub: ‘Send clear & loud message’

Olivia Wilde told to boycott Golden Globes for shameful snub: ‘Send clear & loud message’

BTS' Suga to serve as public service worker for his military duties: Reports

BTS' Suga to serve as public service worker for his military duties: Reports
Harry, Meghan Netflix series invites people to 'witness 6 hours of on-screen therapy'

Harry, Meghan Netflix series invites people to 'witness 6 hours of on-screen therapy'
Megan Thee Stallion ‘regrets’ not dying during Tory Lanez shooting

Megan Thee Stallion ‘regrets’ not dying during Tory Lanez shooting
Scarlett Johansson addresses ‘Hollywood grooming’ for ‘more bombshell roles’

Scarlett Johansson addresses ‘Hollywood grooming’ for ‘more bombshell roles’