Wednesday Dec 14 2022
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Christmas card to feature Lilibet, Archie’s new look

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to surprise the royal fans with their children Lilibet and Archie’s new look with official Christmas card after Kate Middleton and Prince William.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared their official Christmas card on social media Tuesday.

Kate and William posted the picture and wrote: “Sharing a new picture of the family for this year’s Christmas card!” followed by a Christmas tree.

In the stunning photo, the couple are photographed with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis on a sunny day.

Meghan and Harry’s fans are expecting a similar family card, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared with their fans.

It is expected that the California-based royal couple would release their official Christmas card soon and it will feature their family of four.

Lilibet and Archie’s new look would dominate in the card as fans are keenly waiting to see their glimpse in the new photo.

Last year, Meghan and Harry had shared the card featuring the long-awaited first photo of the couple's daughter, Lilibet Diana and Archie with message: “Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours.”

