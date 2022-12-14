 
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ, dies by suicide at 40

Former “Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss has passed away at the age of 40, the star's wife Allison Holker confirmed on Wednesday.

The famed dancer, who was best known for his DJ role on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" reportedly ended his life by suicide. 

His wife Allison Holker wrote: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into.

“He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honour his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you,” Holker continued.

Boss started deejaying on the show in 2014 and continued until its end in 2022. Ellen DeGeneres made him an executive producer on the show in 2020.

Police discovered Boss’ body in a Los Angeles hotel room after his wife reported that he had left home without his car, which was unlike him, according to reports.

