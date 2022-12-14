 
health
Wednesday Dec 14 2022
By
Reuters

WHO chief hopes COVID will no longer be emergency next year

By
Reuters

Wednesday Dec 14, 2022

Residents with their registration cards gather at a counter to receive a dose of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination center in Karachi, Pakistan June 9, 2021. — Reuters
Residents with their registration cards gather at a counter to receive a dose of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination center in Karachi, Pakistan June 9, 2021. — Reuters 

GENEVA: World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday he is "hopeful" that the COVID-19 pandemic will no longer be considered a global emergency some time next year.

His comments at a briefing with media come as China dismantles its rigid "zero-COVID" policy and allows people to live with the virus, stirring concerns the world's No.2 economy faces a surge in infections.

A WHO body meets every few months to decide whether the new coronavirus, which emerged three years ago in China's Wuhan and has killed more than 6.6 million people, still represents a "public health emergency of international concern" (PHEIC).

The designation is intended to trigger a coordinated international response and could unlock funding to collaborate on sharing vaccines and treatments.

Asked about the conditions needed for the end of the PHEIC, WHO's senior epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove said: "There's more work to be done."

"If there are huge chunks of population that have not had vaccinations, the world still has a lot of work to do," said WHO's emergencies director Mike Ryan about the same issue.

More From Health:

US funds $40m for family health programme in Sindh, KP

US funds $40m for family health programme in Sindh, KP
No, vaping does not help people quit smoking

No, vaping does not help people quit smoking
PM Shehbaz reiterates commitment to eradicate all forms of polio from Pakistan

PM Shehbaz reiterates commitment to eradicate all forms of polio from Pakistan
Beijing swings from anger over zero-COVID to coping with infections

Beijing swings from anger over zero-COVID to coping with infections
Bacteria in mouth could lead to life-threatening brain abscesses

Bacteria in mouth could lead to life-threatening brain abscesses
UK medics laud world-first treatment for resistant leukaemia

UK medics laud world-first treatment for resistant leukaemia
7 ways to get rid of a cold fast

7 ways to get rid of a cold fast
Foods you should and should not take for high blood pressure

Foods you should and should not take for high blood pressure
Groundbreaking smart contact lenses may painlessly test for eye infections

Groundbreaking smart contact lenses may painlessly test for eye infections
US donates $7.5m medical oxygen supplies to Pakistan for COVID patients

US donates $7.5m medical oxygen supplies to Pakistan for COVID patients
Pfizer partners with Clear Creek Bio to develop oral COVID-19 drug

Pfizer partners with Clear Creek Bio to develop oral COVID-19 drug
Scientists explore breath test to detect lung cancer

Scientists explore breath test to detect lung cancer