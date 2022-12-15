 
world
Thursday Dec 15 2022
By
Reuters

Irish soldier killed on UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon

By
Reuters

Thursday Dec 15, 2022

UN peacekeepers (UNIFIL) stand near a UN vehicle in Naqoura, near the Lebanese-Israeli border, southern Lebanon October 14, 2020.— Reuters
UN peacekeepers (UNIFIL) stand near a UN vehicle in Naqoura, near the Lebanese-Israeli border, southern Lebanon October 14, 2020.— Reuters

DUBLIN: An Irish soldier was killed on a UN peackeeping mission in Lebanon late on Wednesday when a convoy of two armoured utility vehicles travelling to Beirut came under small arms fire, Ireland's defence forces said in a statement.

Another Irish member of the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is in a serious condition having undergone surgery following the incident, the statement said. Two other soldiers are being treated for minor injuries.

The remaining four personnel from the convoy were not injured.

"It is with deep regret that Óglaigh na hÉireann (the Irish defence forces) can confirm the death of one of our peacekeepers in a serious incident in Lebanon last night," the defence forces said, adding that a full investigation will commence.

Irish Defence Minister Simon Coveney, who is in New York for a UN Security Council meeting, said he will meet UN Secretary-General António Guterres later on Thursday to discuss the incident.

"As a people, we take great pride in our unbroken record of peacekeeping with the United Nations. However, we must never forget the dangers that come with this work," Irish President Michael D Higgins said in a statement.

More From World:

Elon Musk no longer world's richest man

Elon Musk no longer world's richest man
Fear persists 10 years after Delhi gang rape and murder

Fear persists 10 years after Delhi gang rape and murder
Climate change will fuel humanitarian crises in 2023: study

Climate change will fuel humanitarian crises in 2023: study
FTX founder Bankman-Fried in custody after fraud charges, bail denied

FTX founder Bankman-Fried in custody after fraud charges, bail denied
US forces launch space unit in South Korea amid North's growing threats

US forces launch space unit in South Korea amid North's growing threats
Iran likely to be ousted from UN women's body

Iran likely to be ousted from UN women's body
‘Afghan Taliban, India keen to develop bilateral ties’

‘Afghan Taliban, India keen to develop bilateral ties’
FTX founder charged with fraud in crypto exchange's collapse

FTX founder charged with fraud in crypto exchange's collapse
Massive turnout in Australian Sikh Genocide Referendum rally shocks India

Massive turnout in Australian Sikh Genocide Referendum rally shocks India
Bangladesh arrests chief of largest religious party

Bangladesh arrests chief of largest religious party

G7 considers more air defence for Ukraine as fighting rages

G7 considers more air defence for Ukraine as fighting rages
India-China border scuffle injured troops on both sides: Indian defence minister

India-China border scuffle injured troops on both sides: Indian defence minister