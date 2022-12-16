 
world
Friday Dec 16 2022
By
Reuters

World's largest freestanding cylindrical aquarium bursts in Berlin

By
Reuters

Friday Dec 16, 2022

A view of debris on the street outside a hotel after a burst and leak of the AquaDom aquarium in central Berlin near Alexanderplatz, in Berlin, Germany, December 16, 2022.— Reuters
A view of debris on the street outside a hotel after a burst and leak of the AquaDom aquarium in central Berlin near Alexanderplatz, in Berlin, Germany, December 16, 2022.— Reuters 

BERLIN: An aquarium in Berlin that was home to around 1,500 exotic fish burst early on Friday, prompting around 100 emergency responders to rush to the scene at an inner-city leisure complex, emergency services said.

"In addition to the unbelievable maritime damage... two people were injured by glass splinters," Berlin police said on Twitter.

Emergency services work on a street outside a hotel after a burst and leak of the AquaDom aquarium in central Berlin near Alexanderplatz, with water poured out onto the street, in Berlin, Germany, December 16, 2022.— Reuters
Emergency services work on a street outside a hotel after a burst and leak of the AquaDom aquarium in central Berlin near Alexanderplatz, with water poured out onto the street, in Berlin, Germany, December 16, 2022.— Reuters

It was the world's largest freestanding cylindrical aquarium at 14 metres (46 ft) in height, according to the website of the DomAquaree complex, which houses a Radisson hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants.

An AquaDom advertisement depicts the experience at the site.— Visitalife.com
An AquaDom advertisement depicts the experience at the site.— Visitalife.com

Emergency services shut a major road next to the complex that leads from Alexanderplatz toward the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin due to the large volume of water that had flooded out of the building.

The road as well as the sidewalks outside the complex were littered with debris.

A general view of a street outside a hotel after a leak of the AquaDom aquarium in central Berlin near Alexanderplatz, Germany, December 16, 2022.— Reuters
A general view of a street outside a hotel after a leak of the AquaDom aquarium in central Berlin near Alexanderplatz, Germany, December 16, 2022.— Reuters  

Buses were sent to the complex to provide shelter for hotel guests leaving the building, police said on Twitter, as outside temperatures in Berlin stood around -7 degrees Celsius (19.4°F).

More From World:

National Archives releases documents related to JFK assassination

National Archives releases documents related to JFK assassination
Russia rains missiles on Ukraine, causes new power outages

Russia rains missiles on Ukraine, causes new power outages
Malaysia landslide kills 12 at campsite, more than 20 missing

Malaysia landslide kills 12 at campsite, more than 20 missing
Car bomb in southeast Turkey wounds 8 police officers: security sources

Car bomb in southeast Turkey wounds 8 police officers: security sources
'What a tragic day': British nurses strike in bitter pay dispute

'What a tragic day': British nurses strike in bitter pay dispute
Europeans in love with 'Muslim showers'

Europeans in love with 'Muslim showers'
At least 22 dead in India after drinking toxic alcohol

At least 22 dead in India after drinking toxic alcohol
Iran ousted from UN women's group after US campaign

Iran ousted from UN women's group after US campaign
Irish soldier killed on UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon

Irish soldier killed on UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon
Woman tied to pole, beaten barbarically by former in-laws

Woman tied to pole, beaten barbarically by former in-laws
Elon Musk no longer world's richest man

Elon Musk no longer world's richest man
Fear persists 10 years after Delhi gang rape and murder

Fear persists 10 years after Delhi gang rape and murder